Motorcyclist killed on I-405 off-ramp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed late Thursday night in a single vehicle crash.

Portland Police say the motorcyclist was riding northbound on I-405 and took the Highway 30 exit. They struck the right side concrete barrier and a light pole and were ejected into the roadway.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

The off-ramp was closed for approximately four hours but has reopened to all traffic.

This is the 35th traffic fatality of 2017 and the 7th involving a motorcycle rider, officials say.