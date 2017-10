Related Coverage Did you lose your Vietnamese potbelly pig?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Art and Christine Heaton’s family just got bigger.

The Corbett couple adopted Humphrey, a pot belly pig who was found near Powell Butte Park on October 2. He was taken to the Multnomah County Animal Services, who held onto him for a few weeks in case his owner came by.

No one claimed Humphrey, so he went up for adoption — and he didn’t stay un-adopted for long. The Heatons snatched him up.