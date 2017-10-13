Hiking in the Gorge? Check before you go

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Want to go hiking in The Columbia River Gorge this weekend? There are open trails, but many are closed — and you face trouble if you go on a closed trail.
The Eagle Creek Fire, still only 50% contained, has burned more than 48,000 acres since it began on September 2. It’s one of 31 active fires in Oregon right now.
The US Forest Service confirmed to KOIN 6 News at least a dozen hikers have been caught on restricted trails, though the number is likely much higher than that. Those that are caught face a citation.
If you are going, check the US Forest Service’s Alerts and Notices and find out what is accessible.
And if you’re planning a hike, the Forest Service has an entire list of what is and what isn’t available in the Gorge at this time.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run