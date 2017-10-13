Hiking in the Gorge? Check before you go

Plenty of places to go -- just make sure you're on an open trail

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
The popular and heavily used Oneonta Trail was heavily damaged by the Eagle Creek Fire and is one of many Gorge spots that will remain closed possibly as long as through 2018. (Josh Kulla/Gresham Outlook)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Want to go hiking in The Columbia River Gorge this weekend? There are open trails, but many are closed — and you face trouble if you go on a closed trail.

The Eagle Creek Fire, still only 50% contained, has burned more than 48,000 acres since it began on September 2. It’s one of 31 active fires in Oregon right now.

Eagle Creek Fire trail closures

The US Forest Service confirmed to KOIN 6 News at least a dozen hikers have been caught on restricted trails, though the number is likely much higher than that. Those that are caught face a citation.

If you are going, check the US Forest Service’s Alerts and Notices and find out what is accessible.

And if you’re planning a hike, the Forest Service has an entire list of what is and what isn’t available in the Gorge at this time.

