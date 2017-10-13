Halloween porch pirate steals 7-foot Grim Reaper

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland family is facing a Halloween without their favorite family ghoul after a man stole the 7-foot decoration right from their front porch on October 10.

The Halloween porch pirate was caught on camera scoping out the house before walking up and stealing it moments later. Aimee Hester was surprised he wasn’t deterred by the obvious camera, Xfinity Home Security stickers and lights.

“He comes from like behind here, just grabbing his pants walking up to the front door….” Aimee Hester said. “Just picks him up, this giant, 7-foot dude.”

Hester said it was creepy to know “some creep” was wandering around outside her home, stealing her stuff while she was in there making hot chocolate with her kids. They also just miss the guy who they have so many fond Halloween memories with.

They got the $200 “Reaper of Souls” about 6 years ago at the Spirit of Halloween store and love putting him out every year.

“There would be like a whole lot of creeped out faces lighting up, and he’d start moving his jaw and saying creepy stuff like, ‘I’m going to take you’ and things like that,” Hester said.

Portland police are looking for the suspect but the family just hopes they can get their Reaper of Souls back.

“All we want is it back, I just want my Grim Reaper back,” Hester said. “An apology would be awesome, but the Grim Reaper, our guy, would be so much better, because he meant a lot to us. That dude’s family, you know.”