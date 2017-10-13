Brothers suspects in Beaverton attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton 19-year old was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder on Friday morning while police still search for his older brother, who’s also wanted for the same crime.

Chase Bedford was arrested and also charged with two counts of kidnapping and first-degree assault, as well as the two attempted murder counts. All charges stem from an Oct. 4 incident. Police are looking for his 28-year old brother, Cory. Police said Bedford should be considered armed and dangerous and not approached.

On Oct. 4, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of gunshot in a Beaverton neighborhood. They found two victims suffering from multiple, non-threatening stab wounds. Police, according to a press release, learned in an investigation the victims had been in an altercation with the Bedford brothers. The victims left and a car chase between the two parties started. Police said the Bedford brothers fired multiple shots at the victims in the other car, though none of the shots hit the victims.

Then, police said the chase ended in a Beaverton neighborhood cul de sac where the victims were stabbed. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

On Friday, police served a search warrant and arrested Chase Bedford at his residence on Northwest 143rd Ave.

Washington County Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (503) 629-0111, or call 9-1-1 if he is seen.