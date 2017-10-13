Battle Ground teen hit by car on his way to school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car on his way to school Thursday morning, sustaining a broken ankle and dislocated elbow.

Battle Ground police said the teen was walking on NE 199th Street, aka Eaton Boulevard, between 7 and 7:15 a.m. when he was hit from behind near the 2100 block. He was thrown into the grass along the north side of the road.

Police said it was just getting light outside at that hour and the teen was wearing dark clothes.

The boy made his way to SE Commercial Avenue and SE 13th Street, where he flagged down a car to call for help and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police are looking for any witnesses to help track down the driver who hit the boy. He describe a brown or grey SUV, which will most likely have damage to the front passenger side fender and mirror.

If you know anything, call 360.342.5256.