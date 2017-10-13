Accused killer agrees to delay bail hearing

Related Coverage Paris McConville indicted for murder of friend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 34-year-old murder suspect appeared in court on Friday for a bail hearing, but then decided that she wanted to push back the hearing to a later date.

Paris James McConville appeared briefly before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Jerry B. Hodson. She quietly told him that she did not have any questions about the decision to delay the bail hearing.

Currently, McConville is being held without bail. In Oregon, people in custody are allowed to request a bail hearing within 60 days of their arrest. If a person in custody is granted bail, or has their bail amount lowered, they must post 10% of the amount in order to be released. In some cases, a judge can order a full cash bail.

McConville was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Aug. 23 after being arrested by the Portland Police Bureau.

According to court documents, on Aug. 22 McConville walked into police headquarters in downtown Portland and told police that she had killed someone in self-defense. Officers went to the location with a key that was given to them by McConville. When officers entered the apartment in Southwest Portland, they located the body of Ryan Thompson.

McConville told police that she had known Thompson for about 10 years, and that they frequently argued. McConville claimed that she and Thompson got into a physical fight and that she strangled Thompson. Officers noted that McConville had “no visible injures” and did not claim to be injured, according to court documents.

The state medical examiner determined that Thompson had a stab wound to his arm and suffered a blunt force trauma injury to the back of his head, records show.

McConville told police that she had killed Thompson and then moved is body into the bathtub where he was later found by police, according to court documents.

McConville’s criminal defense attorney Jason A. Steen told KOIN 6 News after Friday’s hearing that his client prefers the female pronouns. In a letter sent to KOIN 6 News shortly after her arrest, McConville stated a preference of “them” and “they.” The court on Friday used the female pronouns.

The courtroom on Friday was filled with individuals who identified themselves as family and friends of Thompson. They declined to comment.

A future bail hearing date has not been set.