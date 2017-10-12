Washington County bans exotic animals

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Washington County commissioners have chosen to ban exotic animals in a running dispute with two people that the county has already fined for keeping lions and tigers on high-value farmland outside Hillsboro.

The board adopted the ban Tuesday, Oct. 10, without comment as part of its consent agenda. Commissioners did discuss the issue at a work session Sept. 26.

Under a state law, a city or county is empowered to ban “exotic animals” — the definition excludes only domestic cats and dogs — even if landowners have the required permits from state and federal wildlife agencies.

The ban is in the form of an ordinance submitted by the county counsel.

The dispute involves Walk on the Wild Side, which was fined Aug. 18 for feeding, breeding and managing exotic animals without a permit on high-value farmland south of U.S. 26 between Jackson School Road and Glencoe Road.

Walk on the Wild Side, a nonprofit animal rescue center run by Cheryl Jones and Steve Higgs, had operated on 20 acres near Canby. But it shut down in 2015 after 25 years of zoning disputes with Clackamas County, and it relocated earlier this year to an 80-acre site on NW Victory Lane Road about three miles north of the Hillsboro Airport. Part of the site contains McKay Creek Stables.

Under Washington County zoning rules, the land must be used to raise crops or livestock for profit. County officials had already warned back in 2015 that the site could not be used for other purposes.

County officials have sent a number of communications. A lawyer for the nonprofit owners has asserted they did not receive them, although certified mail was used for the Aug. 18 notice of potential fines ranging from $750 to $5,000.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.