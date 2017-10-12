Tornado touches down near Aurora airport

The tornado warning expired at 4:15 p.m.

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
A plane was flipped at the Aurora airport when a tornado touched down, October 12, 2017 (Courtesy: Aurora Fire Department)
A plane was flipped at the Aurora airport when a tornado touched down, October 12, 2017 (Courtesy: Aurora Fire Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near the Aurora airport just before 4 p.m.

Weather alerts

The storm flipped over 2 airplanes at the airport and downed power lines on Boones Ferry Road west of the airport, according to Aurora Fire Chief Rod Yoder.

The tornado warning issued for Clackamas County expired at 4:15 p.m.

An employee from LifeFlight, which is located near the Aurora airport, told KOIN 6 News she did not see a tornado but there were fast-moving clouds and about 2 minutes of marble-sized hail.

A plane flipped at the Aurora airport in Clackamas County after a tornado went through the area on Oct. 12, 2017. (Courtesy: Ryan Jon Woodruff)
A plane flipped at the Aurora airport in Clackamas County after a tornado went through the area on Oct. 12, 2017. (Courtesy: Ryan Jon Woodruff)

The airport manager said supervisors are checking into reports of damaged hangars and airplanes. Dave Waggoner of Willamette Aviation, a flight school at the airport, said he has not seen any damaged planes.

Todd Gary with the Candy Fire District told KOIN 6 News at 4:20 p.m. as he spoke it was clear and calm, but that at 4 p.m. there was strong rain, windy and it was very dark.

“We could see the clouds definitely making a huge turn,” Gary said.

He said there were no 911 calls for help so far.

Students at Molalla High School were asked to shelter in place when the tornado warning was issued. The noticed was lifted but their homecoming parade was delayed to 4:30 p.m.

Tornado touches down near Aurora, Oct. 12, 2017