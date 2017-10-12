Tornado touches down near Aurora airport

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near the Aurora airport just before 4 p.m.
The storm flipped over 2 airplanes at the airport and downed power lines on Boones Ferry Road west of the airport, according to Aurora Fire Chief Rod Yoder.
The tornado warning issued for Clackamas County expired at 4:15 p.m.
An employee from LifeFlight, which is located near the Aurora airport, told KOIN 6 News she did not see a tornado but there were fast-moving clouds and about 2 minutes of marble-sized hail.
The airport manager said supervisors are checking into reports of damaged hangars and airplanes. Dave Waggoner of Willamette Aviation, a flight school at the airport, said he has not seen any damaged planes.
Todd Gary with the Candy Fire District told KOIN 6 News at 4:20 p.m. as he spoke it was clear and calm, but that at 4 p.m. there was strong rain, windy and it was very dark.
“We could see the clouds definitely making a huge turn,” Gary said.
He said there were no 911 calls for help so far.
Students at Molalla High School were asked to shelter in place when the tornado warning was issued. The noticed was lifted but their homecoming parade was delayed to 4:30 p.m.
Tornado touches down near Aurora, Oct. 12, 2017
Tornado touches down near Aurora, Oct. 12, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run