Tornado touches down near Aurora airport

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near the Aurora airport just before 4 p.m.

The storm flipped over 2 airplanes at the airport and downed power lines on Boones Ferry Road west of the airport, according to Aurora Fire Chief Rod Yoder.

The tornado warning issued for Clackamas County expired at 4:15 p.m.

Here's some of the damage from the tornado in Canby earlier. This at the Aurora Airport pic.twitter.com/zGviduR8ou — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 12, 2017

An employee from LifeFlight, which is located near the Aurora airport, told KOIN 6 News she did not see a tornado but there were fast-moving clouds and about 2 minutes of marble-sized hail.

The airport manager said supervisors are checking into reports of damaged hangars and airplanes. Dave Waggoner of Willamette Aviation, a flight school at the airport, said he has not seen any damaged planes.

Todd Gary with the Candy Fire District told KOIN 6 News at 4:20 p.m. as he spoke it was clear and calm, but that at 4 p.m. there was strong rain, windy and it was very dark.

“We could see the clouds definitely making a huge turn,” Gary said.

He said there were no 911 calls for help so far.

Students at Molalla High School were asked to shelter in place when the tornado warning was issued. The noticed was lifted but their homecoming parade was delayed to 4:30 p.m.

#WeatherAlert Here's what @ClaireKOIN said about the tornado around Aurora and current alert pic.twitter.com/WcuiRZyEQT — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) October 12, 2017

At 345 PM PDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Canby, or 7 miles southwest of Oregon City, moving east at 20 mph. @KOINNews #koin6news pic.twitter.com/WCqJMr1UQM — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKOIN) October 12, 2017

Tornado touches down near Aurora, Oct. 12, 2017