PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — IndyCar will reportedly announce its complete 2018 calendar on Thursday, with a race planned for the Portland International Raceway.

Portland sports officials said they would have an announcement at 11 a.m. on Thursday. KOIN 6 News will be there.

A report published in IndyStar on Thursday morning said the new race in Portland will replace the Watkins Glen International.

Details on the race have not been released.