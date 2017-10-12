Oregon, Washington help fight California wildfires

SEATTLE (AP) — Some 65 firefighters and seven wildland fire engines from Washington’s Department of Natural Resources are traveling to northern California to help in the effort to contain wildfires that have killed over two dozen people.

Additionally, Oregon is sending resources from Multnomah County. A strike team of five Type-1 engines are on their way. That is made up of fire engines from Gresham, the Port of Portland, PF&R and a chief officer.

They’re on their way and meeting up with other responders from Oregon.

The Seattle Times reports Washington Department of Natural Resources spokesman Joe Smillie said the dire situation in California prompted an offer of assistance from the agency Monday.

Smillie says a 20-person crew based out of the Ahtanum State Forest in Yakima County left Thursday and another crew based out of the Loomis State Forest will also be working there.

Officials say more than 8,000 firefighters were battling the blazes and additional resources also were coming from throughout the country and Canada and Australia.

The fires north of San Francisco have destroyed 3,500 home and businesses and killed at least 27 people, with many more still missing.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.