Oregon nurse awarded $3M settles case before appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon nurse has agreed to settle her case after a Portland jury awarded her $3.1 million two years ago for claims that she was retaliated against for raising an alarm about hospital cutbacks that she believed put patients at risk.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on Wednesday that Linda Boly has not received money from the 2015 verdict because the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center was to present its arguments soon to the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Boly decided to settle before the case reached the court. The terms of settlement are confidential, but both parties say they were pleased.

Hospital spokesman Brian Terrett says the medical center “will continue to support the great nurses and caregivers providing high quality care to Legacy patients.”