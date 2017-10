PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot early Thursday in a possible robbery in the Montavilla neighborhood.

Portland Police say the man was shot around 4:36 a.m. at the Jamboree Apartments at 9219 SE Stark Street. The man was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

There is no suspect information.

Officers say there is no danger to the public and the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Robbery Detail is assisting with the investigation.