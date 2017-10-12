Man accused of destroying memorial for boy killed in crash

Related Coverage Young boy hit by car in Keizer dies

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) – Keizer police say a man kicked and partially destroy a memorial for an 8-year-old boy who died in a crash in March 2016.

The investigation started September 13 when a Keizer Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Cameron Lee Wessmann and issued him citations for Driving While Suspended and for driving without insurance.

Early the next morning, the same officer who cited Wessman the previous evening saw him walking on River Road North. Wessman “was obviously upset at the officer for issuing him the citations earlier because he made his feelings known by flipping off the officer as he drove past him,” according to KPD Deputy Chief Jeff Kuhns.

The officer decided to keep an eye on him because of his actions. The officer parked his vehicle near the 3800 block of River Road North where he was contacted by someone who reported Wessman was observed hitting a business with his hands and he was kicking signs.

The officer saw Wessman continuing to walk south on River Road. The officer decided to drive north on River Road to see if he could find any damage and discovered a in the 3900 block of River Road North roadside memorial that was set up for 10-year-old Jaren Nash, who was struck and killed by a car on March 11, 2016.

The witness who flagged down police initially said he observed Wessman damage the memorial by kicking it.

The officer picked up the items and put them back the best he could. The memorial is located in the 3900 block of River Road North.

Wessman has been charged with abusing a memorial to the dead.