KOIN 6 Player of the Week: Sunset QB Coleman Newsom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Coleman Newsom the switch is palpable. When the Sunset quarterback finds a rhythm, and his team starts clicking, they become an explosive offense.

Newsom can feel it, and his team’s recent performances are showing it. The Apollos, after starting the year 0-2, have won 4 in a row, averaging just over 49 points per game.

“Our offense has been executing far better, and you can see that in our recent performances,” Newsom said. “It’s been a game changer for us because the strength of this team is falling into that rhythm, executing fast, and exciting well. We can be really explosive, and have been recently.”

Last week, it took a half, but once the Apollos clicked, they took off. Sunset trailed Southridge 27-7 early in the third quarter, but roared back, winning 55-48. Newsom completed 14-of-26 passes for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead the comeback. He also had 14 carries for 126 yards.

“We mounted that comeback through sheer power of will,” Newsom said. “I think everyone on our sideline simply wanted it so bad that we began to feed off each other’s energy and just began making plays. And one play led to another, and another, and then another.”

During the first two weeks of the season, Newsom said he needed to adjust to the speed of being a varsity quarterback. The team also struggled. Then, Sunset came together and put the first two weeks behind them. It’s been working for the Apollos, who are tied with Jesuit atop the Metro League.

“This team does an excellent job of moving on, win or lose, and getting focused for the next week,” Newsom said.T”hat’s how we’ve been able to bounce back, by making changes in how well we prepare and being ready to play week in and week out.”

Now, Newsom and the Apollos will turn their attention to Westview for a tough league test on Friday. Newsom said there are distractions with it being homecoming, senior night and a rivalry game all rolled into one. But Newsom thinks his team is ready to click, once again.

This team is really starting to get into rhythm, and you can feel it with how well we are practicing,” Newsom said. “And we’ve really had a good week of practice. That’s going to make a big difference for us Friday night.”

Who is he? Newsom is a senior quarterback at Sunset.

The stats: Newsom completed 14-of-26 passes for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 55-48 win over Southridge. He also had 14 carries for 126 yards.

He said it: “I think a large part of it is just adjusting to the speed of varsity, and getting comfortable. Not only that, but I wasn’t satisfied with my performance in the first half of the season so lately I’ve placed a big emphasis on being focused throughout the week. I’ve really tried to limit distractions so that I can focus on what needs to get done in school and on the field. It’s made a difference for me in how I practice, how I prepare, and how ready I am mentally come game time.”

