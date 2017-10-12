Keizer PD K9 Bruno, 5, dies from bacterial infection

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bruno, a 5-year old K9 with Keizer’s Police Department, died on Wednesday from a severe bacterial infection, the department announced.

Bruno had been working with officer Scott Keniston since June 2014. Bruno was a tracking and apprehension K9, but he also gave several education presentations to kids a year.

Originally, Keniston took Bruno to a veterinarian on Tuesday for an infected, abscessed tooth. Bruno had exhibited other symptoms, though, so the veterinarian decided to take a look at Bruno’s chest. Images showed bumps in the chest and near the lungs.

Keniston immediately took Bruno to the Dove Lewis Animal Hospital in Portland. There, they discovered Bruno had a bacterial infection. He died less than 24 hours later.

Keizer Police said in the next couple of months they’ll start the process of purchasing a new K9.