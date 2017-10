Related Coverage 1st significant snowfall coming to the Cascades

MT. HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Timberline lodge has received a foot of snow in the last 24 hours, with another foot on the way.

Santiam Pass has been dumped snow all Thursday morning. Heavy snow is likely for the ski resorts.

Snow was falling at Mt. Hood Meadows as well.

This is all happening a few weeks earlier than historical average. We will dry out and warm up over the weekend.