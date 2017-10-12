Fletcher back at PSU, still troubled by MAX attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The surviving victim of the MAX attack that left 2 other men dead has returned to classes at Portland State University.

Micah Fletcher, 21, along with Ricky Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, stood up to protect teens targeted by hate speech on May 31, 2017. Fletcher was stabbed in the neck but recovered.

Fletcher said there was some uncertainty about whether he would be able to return to school due to financial reasons, but PSU gave him a scholarship to return to class this fall and continue pursuing his degree in music.

“It’s a true privilege to come back to this school,” he said, citing the generosity of the PSU president at a press conference on October 12.

He said being back at school has been a good distraction from everything he’s been through. He’s taking music classes and lessons along with Spanish 101 this term.

“It’s made it so I could actually at least pretend to live some semblance of a normal life,” Fletcher said.

He said it’s been difficult being so recognizable since the attack.

“It’s very weird associating such a traumatic event with people caring about you,” he said.

While he’s glad to be back to school and staying involved in the community, including the Urban League and Montavilla Neighborhood Association, but he said the trauma of the attack is still with him.

“I’m a little more paranoid now. That’s a lie, I’m a lot more paranoid now,” Fletcher said. “I don’t feel safe anywhere now. Not even in my own bed, I sleep with a stick under my pillow.”

Now nearly 5 months after the attack, he’s focusing on school and taking care of himself.

Jeremy Christian, the man accused of stabbing Fletcher and killing Best and Namkai Meche faces charges of murder and attempted murder. He’s due back in court next week.