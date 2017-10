PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Social media was up in arms this week over an image of a Vans shoe.

The original poster asked followers what colors they saw, and scores of people had different answers.

Last year, the internet went wild over a dress that appeared different colors to different people.

The Vans are reportedly pink with white laces and trim. The woman with the twitter handle @TFILDOLANS claims to have started the debate.

What colour is this pic.twitter.com/uGflVxsAEt — the shoe thing (@TFILDOLANS) October 11, 2017

THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY⁉️

The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in) pic.twitter.com/FlbO3OEEuC — alisha🎃 (@dolansmalik) October 11, 2017

