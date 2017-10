PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Coast Guard aircrew rescued 2 women stuck on a rock Thursday south of Cannon Beach.

The women got stranded when the tide came in at Hug Point State Recreation Site. The aircrew successfully hoisted the women to the shore of Silver Point Lookout where they received medical evaluations.

The stranded women called the Seaside Police Department at 5:50 p.m. asking for help. The aircrew arrived 40 minutes later.