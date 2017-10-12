Clackamas Fire EMS Chief saves citizen’s life on day off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday, Bill Conway was enjoying his day off, shopping at a Oak Grove Grocery Outlet with his wife.

Normally, Conway is the Clackamas County Fire Department’s Chief of Emergency Medical Services. Then, Conway heard someone crash to the floor. When he found them, they were unconscious and not breathing, according to a press release from the Clackamas Fire Department.

So Conway stepped into action, proving emergencies don’t take days off. He performed chest compressions on the victim before paramedics arrived and defibrillated the person twice. The victim regained a pulse and was transported to the hospital. The release said the person is doing well.

Conway’s effect on Clackamas County’s emergency situations goes way beyond Saturday’s life-saving efforts. As the county’s emergency division chief, Conway — according to the release — has taught 43,000 local students and citizens CPR and he’s funded and placed Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) in law enforcement vehicles and businesses.

The Clackamas Fire Department also wants citizens to know that they, too, can safe lives by learning CPR, calling 911 and downloading the Pulse Point app, which can alert bystanders if someone suffers a heart attack near them and where they can find AEDs.