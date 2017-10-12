Chetco Bar Fire now 97% contained, Eagle Creek at 50%

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Chetco Bar Fire, which has burned over 191,000 acres since it started on July 12, is now 97% contained with full containment expected by Halloween, according to the U.S Forest Service.

The fire — which has burned more land than the city of Chicago — is currently burning 16 miles west of Selma in the southwest corner of the state. As of Sept. 5, the fire was only 5% contained, but more rain has helped the firefighting efforts. Right now, 90 personnel are fighting the fire. The Forest Service also said smoke could be seen in the southern part of the state, but that’s stemming from the fires raging through Northern California.

Elsewhere, the Eagle Creek Fire is now 50% contained with minimal fire growth expected, according to the Forest Service. The fire has burned over 48,000 since it began on Sept. 2. Eighty fire-fighting personnel are working on that fire right now.

There are currently 31 active fires across Oregon, according to the Forest Service. You can read all U.S. Forest Service updates on the state’s fires here.