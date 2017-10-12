Blazers voice Brian Wheeler taking leave of absence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trailblazers radio voice Brian Wheeler, who has done play-by-play for 20 years, is taking an indefinite personal leave of absence, the team announced Thursday.

“This was a difficult decision for Brian, but one that we agreed was in his best interest,” said Chris McGowan, the president and CEO of the Trail Blazers, in a press release. “We support Brian and wish him well, and look forward to his return.”

AM-620’s Travis Demers will call the Blazers’ final preseason game against Isreal’s Maccabi Haifa on Friday. Then, the plan is for Scott Lynn, a longtime Portland radio and broadcast voice, to take the reigns for at least the team’s season-opening road trip next week. It’ll be Lynn’s first-time calling the Blazers since he filled in during the 2013 season.

The Blazers signed Wheeler, also known as “Wheels,” to a multi-year extension last month.

“Nothing pains me more than to be away from this Trail Blazers team and our amazing fans,” Wheeler said in the release. “I’m appreciative of the organization’s belief in my talent as a broadcaster, and for their understanding of my need to manage these personal matters. I look forward to returning to the microphone very soon.”