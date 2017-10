PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alex is an amazing 13-year-old who has been in the foster care system for 11 years.

When he grows up, he wants to be an entrepreneur and has already come up with an idea for a car company based on his personal experience.

Over the years, hundreds of kids have been featured on Wednesday’s Child — and Alex stands out. He is a fine young man who would love to find a permanent, loving home.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.