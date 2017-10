PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a missing man with memory loss who was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 11.

Samuel Adams, 71, was last seen leaving for a walk from his home near SE 177 Avenue and SW 12th Street in Vancouver. He was wearing a burgundy baseball cap, with a grey Oakland Raiders sweatshirt.

He is black, about 6-feet-tall and 170 pounds.

If you see him, call Vancouver police at 360.693.1111.