McMinnville High preps for Ed Secretary Betsy DeVos

Education Secretary expected to stay about 2 hours

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during a hearing before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee May 24, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held a hearing on "Department of Education Budget." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — When US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visits McMinnville High School’s Engineering and Space Academy Wednesday, it will continue her interest in aviation.

McMinnville High School, October 10, 2017 (KOIN)
DeVos, the 59-year-old billionaire from Grand Rapids, was a co-founder of the West Michigan Aviation Academy at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Her 2 p.m. visit is not scheduled to include a speech at the school, but it is likely to generate some reaction.

Both supporters and opponents of DeVos and her policies are expected to be very visible during her visit. The Northwest Trump Alliance for Change, a group that backs school choice and vouchers, will be there. Some students told KOIN 6 News they will stage a walk-out.

She was nominated by President Trump to become the 11th Secretary of Education. On February 8, 2017, VP Mike Pence cast the tiebreaking vote in the Senate to confirm her.

Born: Elizabeth Prince in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 8, 1958

Family: Her father was an entrepreneur and millionaire through the auto parts trade. Younger brother Erik was a Navy SEAL and CIA operative who began Blackwater USA, a private military company.

Married: She married Dick DeVos, son of Richard DeVos Sr., a founder of Amway. Dick DeVos ran for Governor of Michigan and lost badly to Jennifer Granholm.

Betsy DeVos is a former chair of the Michigan Republican Party. She said she made about $2 million in political donations in 2016, including to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

She has been a longtime proponent of school choice, including offering vouchers to families for private schools. She has also been a proponent of charter schools and worked to get these ideas passed in Michigan but lost at the ballot box.

A Detroit Free Press investigation revealed Michigan taxpayers put nearly $1 billion a year into charter schools, but Michigan has among the nation’s weakest laws regulating charters.

