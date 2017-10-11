McMinnville High preps for Ed Secretary Betsy DeVos

Related Coverage Betsy DeVos to visit McMinnville High School

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — When US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visits McMinnville High School’s Engineering and Space Academy Wednesday, it will continue her interest in aviation.

DeVos, the 59-year-old billionaire from Grand Rapids, was a co-founder of the West Michigan Aviation Academy at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Her 2 p.m. visit is not scheduled to include a speech at the school, but it is likely to generate some reaction.

Both supporters and opponents of DeVos and her policies are expected to be very visible during her visit. The Northwest Trump Alliance for Change, a group that backs school choice and vouchers, will be there. Some students told KOIN 6 News they will stage a walk-out.

She was nominated by President Trump to become the 11th Secretary of Education. On February 8, 2017, VP Mike Pence cast the tiebreaking vote in the Senate to confirm her.

Born: Elizabeth Prince in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 8, 1958

Family: Her father was an entrepreneur and millionaire through the auto parts trade. Younger brother Erik was a Navy SEAL and CIA operative who began Blackwater USA, a private military company.

Married: She married Dick DeVos, son of Richard DeVos Sr., a founder of Amway. Dick DeVos ran for Governor of Michigan and lost badly to Jennifer Granholm.

Betsy DeVos is a former chair of the Michigan Republican Party. She said she made about $2 million in political donations in 2016, including to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

She has been a longtime proponent of school choice, including offering vouchers to families for private schools. She has also been a proponent of charter schools and worked to get these ideas passed in Michigan but lost at the ballot box.

A Detroit Free Press investigation revealed Michigan taxpayers put nearly $1 billion a year into charter schools, but Michigan has among the nation’s weakest laws regulating charters.

