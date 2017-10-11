Tillamook businesses recover after rocks break windows

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KOIN) — Businesses in Tillamook continued to deal with the aftermath of their damaged property Wednesday after a 26-year-old man vandalized their stores Thursday night.

Police received a call around 9:15 p.m. about a person — later identified as Nathan Wayne — breaking windows. It’s believed Wayne damaged a car window and garage window before moving on to businesses.

According to police, Wayne targeted Coastwide Ready-Mix, Pelican Brewery, Rob Trost Real Estate and Kimmel’s Hardware — all of which are within a few blocks of each other.

Wayne was caught and arrested after vandalizing Kimmel’s Hardware.

Employee of Coastwide Ready-Mix Ryan Johnson said all 9 of their shop windows and office double panes were “busted out” as well as their door.

“I think it’s too bad because I mean we come in the morning with plenty to do and end up having to clean the office up with glass and it was a mess,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said he broke some water pipes.

Rob Trost Real Estate said it’ll cost them about $1,000 for repairs while Alan Kimmel, owner of Kimmel’s Hardware, said fixing a window will cost them around $700.

“It’s money out of pocket for this vandalism, which is sad,” Kimmel said.

According to the employees and owners of the affected businesses, Wayne, who is not from Tillamook, used multiple items to damage the windows — including rocks, a cinder block and a chair.

He faces six charges of 2nd-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and 2nd-degree disorderly conduct.

Wayne remains lodged at the Tillamook County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20.