Road rager gets jail for punching Korean War vet

GLADSTONE, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who beat up an 85-year-old Korean War veteran during a road rage incident in Gladstone entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

In April, Eric DeVries and Leonard Longstreet tried to merge into the same lane when exiting I-205 in Gladstone. DeVries then followed Longstreet into a McDonald’s parking lot and punched him multiple times.

Police arrested DeVries and charged him with 4th-degree assault and criminal mischief

As part of a plea deal, DeVries will serve 10 days in jail, be on probation for 2 years and pay a $1000 fine.