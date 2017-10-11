Rabid coyote bites man on Gervais farm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A coyote that bit a man at a Gervais farm earlier this week is rabid, the Marion County Environmental Health Department confirmed Wednesday.

The coyote walked up and bit the man on the leg, authorities said. The bitten man and an acquaintance then shot the coyote before getting medical treatment for the man.

The man was treated and released, officials said.

Only 3 coyotes in the past 10 years in Oregon have tested positive for rabies, Marion County officials said.