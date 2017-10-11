Panel OKs Ken Kesey name for Eugene’s downtown plaza

The square is currently named Broadway Square

Author Ken Kesey poses for a photograph August 11, 1998. Kesey, who wrote the book "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," died after a surgical operation November 10, 2001 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Graham Barclay/BWP Media/Getty Images)
“EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A citizen advisory committee has voted to rename Eugene’s downtown plaza in honor of Ken Kesey, the author of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and “Sometimes a Great Notion.”

The Register-Guard reports the recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will discuss the matter next week.

The square is named Broadway Plaza, but in recent years many have been calling it Kesey Square. The square includes a statue of the local author reading to his grandchildren. It was dedicated in 2003, two years after his death in Eugene.