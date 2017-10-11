Oregon schools chief Salam Noor resigns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon schools chief Salam Noor has resigned after less than 2 ½ years on the job.

Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement Wednesday. She said Colt Gill will serve as acting chief during the search for a permanent replacement.

Brown appointed Noor just months after taking over as governor in 2015. His resignation comes about a month after test results showed Oregon students losing ground in math and writing.

Oregon’s high school graduation rate has long lagged behind the national average, and Brown said Wednesday that her priority is to make sure all students graduate with a plan for their future.