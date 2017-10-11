Oregon man fathers 2 children with adult daughter

Related Coverage Oregon dad admits incest; daughter faces charge

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man accused of having an incestuous relationship with his adult daughter has been sentenced to two years in prison after accepting a plea agreement.

The Herald and News reports that 52-year-old Eric Lee Gates of Klamath Falls pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with a suspended license.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped the incest charges. Gates was arrested May 2015, after authorities said he had a sexual relationship with his daughter, Chalena Moody.

The 28-year-old daughter is also charged with incest in Klamath County, but no trial date has been scheduled. Gates and his daughter faced similar charges in Lane County in 2014.

Both were sentenced to 18 months of probation. Court records show the defendants had at least two children together.