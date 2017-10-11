Oregon, Kentucky disputing adoption of 4-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Couples in both Oregon and Kentucky are seeking to adopt a 4-year-old girl from southern Oregon, causing the states to dispute which has jurisdiction over her.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Oregon child welfare officials temporarily placed the Klamath Falls girl with her aunt and uncle in Kentucky two years ago.

The officials then decided last year that an Oregon couple, unrelated to the child, could adopt Laila Sloan.

A Kentucky judge then ruled that the uncle and aunt could adopt her because their state has jurisdiction.

Oregon attorney Richard Garbutt, who is representing the girl, says the state is fighting the Kentucky decision. He says the state wants to avoid creating the precedent of allowing another state to claim authority over Oregon foster children temporarily placed out of state.

