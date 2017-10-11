FBI: Bank robber spends loot on new furniture

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – About an hour an after a man reportedly robbed a bank, getting away with $3,431, he spent $2,995 of the cash at a department furniture store.

In September, a federal grand jury handed up an indictment against Jesse Lee Brockner. He is accused of armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during the course of a violent crime.

The investigation started August 30 when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and FBI got reports of a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank in the 18000 block of Southwest Farmington Road.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that a man, later identified as Brockner, walked into the bank wearing a welding mask and holding a firearm in his right hand, according to court documents.

During the investigation, FBI special agents learned that Brockner was linked to a burglary that occurred about 2 hours prior to the bank robbery. The burglary occurred in Yamhill County and during the alleged crime, Brockner was identified as the person stealing a brightly colored Chevy Trailblazer.

The FBI executed a search warrant on the stolen vehicle and ended up finding several pieces of evidence, including a black Ruger 9mm handgun, bullets and a black knife. They also found two receipts that came back to the Macy Furniture Gallery in Tigard.

Special agents determined that the purchases at the furniture store were made shortly after the bank robbery and that cash was used to pay for the 6 items, including a mirror valued at $299, a headboard valued at $670, a nightstand valued at $312, a dresser valued at $715, a mattress valued at $646 and a box spring set valued at $150.

The items that Brockner allegedly purchased were scheduled to be delivered to him on September 3.

The sales manager at Macy’s told detectives that the purchase order was made in Brockner’s name and that he provided his address, phone number and email for delivery confirmation.

Investigators had the order cancelled and the money had been sitting as credit at Macy’s. The FBI and Washington County Sheriff’s Office was able to secure the money after obtaining a search warrant. All of the bills were either $20 or $5 denominations.

Brockner’s trial is set for late November but could be re-scheduled.

Timeline of August 30, 2017

7:00 AM – Three men, including Brockner, burglarize a barn in which a blue, 1987 Chevrolet Trailblazer is stolen.

9:29 AM – A male, later identified as Brockner, enters the U.S. Bank at 18485 Southwest Farmington Road.

10:13 AM – Brockner enters the Macy’s store in Tigard

10:50 AM – Purchase #1 made at Macy’s

11:12 AM – Purchase #2 made at Macy’s

11:00 AM – FBI talks with witness who places the blue Trailblazer in the area of the U.S. Bank when it was robbed.

12:43 PM – Undercover PPB detective spots Brockner driving Trailblazer in NE Portland.

12:46 PM – PPB pursuit of Brockner starts.

12:49 PM – Brockner crashes the stolen SUV in Northeast Portland.

12:49 PM – PPB calls out reports of shots fired.