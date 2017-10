TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died in a 2-vehicle crash on SW 257th south of Cherry Park.

Deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

SW 257th Drive is closed to traffic in both directions between SW Cherry Park Road and SW Hensley Road.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as officials investigate the crash scene.

