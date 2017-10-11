Crash between semi and van injures 2 in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people sustained injuries after a van and semi-truck crashed in North Portland Wednesday morning.

When police arrived at the intersection of Northeast Airport Way and Northeast 122nd Avenue, they found that the van had significant damage due to the crash.

Two people in the van sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital. Officials said one of them is believed to have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, Northeast Marine Drive is closed from Northeast 33rd Avenue to Northeast 138th Avenue.

Northeast 122nd Avenue is also closed from Northeast Airport Way to Northeast Marine Drive as officials investigate this crash.