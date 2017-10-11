CBS: Timbers’ Caleb Porter next US Soccer head coach?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caleb Porter has established a winner during his four years as the Portland Timbers head coach, leading the franchise to a MLS Championship back in 2015.

A winning system is something the United States National team hopes to rediscover after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup due to a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday. Could Porter be the coach to lead the United States back to the 2022 World Cup? One national writer thinks it’s possible.

CBS Sports’ Roger Gonzales wrote Wednesday that Porter could be a candidate to follow Bruce Arena — who is still the head coach, but whom Gonzales thinks could be replaced by 2022 — as the next USMNT head coach. Gonzales also named United States U-20 head coach Tab Ramos and Atlanta United’s Tata Martino could also be candidates for the position.

Porter, 42, has national coaching experience. He coached the U.S. U-23 team in 2011 while still fulfilling his duties as the Akron Zips’ coach. That team, ledt by Porter, failed to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Games.

On Jan. 27, 2016, the Timbers signed Porter, the 2013 MLS Coach of the Year, to a long-term contract extension. The terms were never disclosed.

“Caleb is one of the top coaches in MLS,” said Timbers General Manager Gavin Wilkinson at the time, “and the progress and accomplishments this club has realized over the last three seasons under his direction speak for themselves.”