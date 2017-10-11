Campaign made to save Portland’s ‘Movie Madness’ store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Movie Madness, Southeast Portland’s iconic movie store, is going out of business, but in its 11th hour, there’s a campaign to save it.

The store, which has a selection of more than 80,000 movies and props, is scheduled to close in early November, but not if the Hollywood Theatre can help it. It started a kickstarter campaign to buy the business. So far, it has raised over $90,000 with 30 more days to reach its goal of $250,000.

Owner Mike Clark, who is retiring with the store’s scheduled closing, said the non-profit would be the perfect fit to carry his legacy. He’s looking forward to retirement, knowing the store will hopefully be in good hands.

“I spent over 25 years of my life creating this store,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of memories, a lot of sentimental memories that are in it.”