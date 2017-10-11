1st significant snowfall coming to the Cascades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flakes were already flying at Meadows on Tuesday evening, but not sticking.

That sets the stage for the first significant snowfall of the season coming to the Cascades beginning Wednesday with an even better chance Thursday morning, as a more consolidated area of snow showers is forecast to move into the area sometime around or just after sunrise Thursday.

Current model analysis supports anywhere from 6-12” above 5,000 ft. once it is all said and done Thursday night/Friday morning.

Snowfall levels will fall as low as Govt Camp (4,000 ft.) Sticking snow is likely at Meadows (5,300ft.) and Timberline (6,000ft).

Highs will be right around freezing at Meadows and Timberline Wednesday – Friday.

Eastern Oregon may also see their first snow of the season Thursday night as the system pushes east. I-84 in the Blues and Wallowa Mountains (La Grande area) could see quite a bit of snow and perhaps even some traffic related issues Thursday night.

This is all happening a few weeks earlier than historical average. We will dry out and warm up over the weekend.

Steve