Video: Masked men rob Maddy’s in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance video released Tuesday by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office shows an armed robbery at Maddy’s in Milwaukie.

Two hooded, masked men walked into the delicatessen at 8080 SE McLoughlin Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. October 8. One man displayed a gun and ordered the people inside Maddy’s to go to the ground. The other took an undisclosed sum of money.

They ran off and headed south.

The only identifying characteristic of either robber was distinctive red sneakers on the one who stole the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 503.723.4949 or by email.