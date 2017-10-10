TriMet holds ‘full scale drill’ near Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you see a whole bunch of emergency vehicles and police officers in the area of Providence Park Tuesday night, don’t freak out. It’s only training.

TriMet announced they will hold a “full-scale drill” from about 8 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. in the Providence Park area. TriMet will work alongside the Transportation Security Administration.

This full-scale drill will close streets in that area of the city and detour 2 TriMet bus lines.

Southwest 18th between Salmon and Morrison will be closed, and the detoured bus lines – 15-Belmont/NW 23rd and 63-Washington Park/Arlington Hts – will be detoured off SW 18th.

TriMet also said the Kings Hill/SW Salmon MAX Station will be closed during the drill.

In a statement, officials with TriMet said this “is in no way related to the tragic event that occurred last week in Las Vegas. The drill was originally scheduled to take place in early September, but was delayed because many of the first responders involved were diverted to the Eagle Creek fire.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.