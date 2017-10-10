Portland traffic fatalities exceed 2016 level

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Despite efforts by the City Council to increase traffic safety, fatalities in Portland have exceeded last year’s level.

Police announced Tuesday that the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Oct. 7 at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Jonesmore Street has died of his injuries. He is identified Charles L. Bergeron, 58, of Portland.

Bergeron’s death is the 34th traffic related fatality in Portland during 2017. That is two more than the 32 killed by then in 2016.

The council has approved a Vision Zero policy and funded numerous safety projects to eliminate all traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by 2025. Some of the projects are being financed by a four-year, 10-cent a gallon gas tax approved by city voters at the May 2016 election.

Portland is hardly the only city experiencing higher traffic fatalities. Federal statistics show they are rising across the country. Commonly cited reasons include the improving economy and continuing lower gas prices, which are encouraging more driving.

Members of the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Investigation Unit continue to investigate the Oct. 7 crash. Anyone with information about this crash should contact Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov.

