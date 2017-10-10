Police: Pedestrian shoots car after being hit near PSU

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck by a car while they tried to cross a street in downtown Portland — prompting them to shoot at the car, according to police.

Police responded to the report of a gunshot in the 1300 block of SW 11th Ave. — near Portland State University — Tuesday afternoon.

After talking to witnesses, officers learned that a white sedan struck a pedestrian as they crossed Southwest 10th Avenue south of Southwest Mill Street. After being struck, the pedestrian fired one gunshot at the car.

Police said after shooting the car, the pedestrian got into a red 4-door sedan and traveled in the same direction as the white sedan.

Officers said they didn’t locate anyone with injuries from the crash or shooting.

No suspects were located during an area check, but evidence of gunfire was found and seized at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503.823.4106.