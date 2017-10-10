Missing Josephine County man, 88, may be in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 88-year-old Josephine County man who’s been missing since the end of September may be in the Portland area, police said Tuesday.

The family of Robert Carton reported him missing to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and during their investigation they learned he may have driven to the Portland metro region.

He was last seen driving a white 1996 Dodge Caravan with an Oregon plate UXJ139. On the back of the Caravan are the words “night patrol.”

Mr. Carton is 5-feet-7, 140 pounds with blue eyes and no hair. Authorities said he currently has a blackened eye with stitches and his right arm is in a sling.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Non-emergency information should go to Josephine County Deputy Sgt. Ernie Fields at 541.474.5123, or PPB Detective Heidi Helwig via email.