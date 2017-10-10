Man stabbed on MAX platform, suspect fled on train

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed on the MAX platform at NE 162nd and E Burnside on Friday, October 6.

Gresham police said they found the man wounded shortly before 6 p.m. Friday and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe there was an altercation between a group of people, including the victim, and the suspect on the westbound MAX. They all got off at the NE 162nd stop, where the suspect stabbed the victim and then got back onto the same MAX train.

Police are reviewing surveillance video but also ask anyone who knows anything or may have seen the stabbing to call Gresham police at 503.618.2719.