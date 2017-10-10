Police search for gunman who shot at car, flagpole

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fired a gun at a car and flagpole before hiding in a NW Portland home Tuesday night.

Portland police said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 5600 block of NW Willbridge Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and witnesses said a man fired at a flagpole and car. There are no reported injuries but officers did find evidence of gunfire.

Officers tired to find the suspect, who they believe is inside a house on that block but they have not been able to contact him. The suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s with short, dark hair.

Police had the surrounding area closed for a while but further investigation revealed no danger to the public and streets have reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tactical Operations Gun Task Force at 503.823.4106. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.