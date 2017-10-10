Footage shows driver racing before fatal bike crash

Related Coverage Bicyclist killed in Gresham crash, driver arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators say a dash camera helped them determine that a 23-year-old man was speeding and racing another car shortly before causing a deadly crash with a bicyclist on Sunday.

Court documents show Albert Sawdon was killed after being struck by a car driven by Kurtis Allen Linn around 5 p.m. at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 212th Avenue.

Police spoke with two witnesses and reviewed dash camera video and footage from a nearby market, both of which captured the events, according to court documents.

One witness told police that he and his passenger were traveling eastbound on Southeast Stark Street when they saw a white Chevy Blazer and a silver Honda Civic racing each other. Witnesses told police the two vehicles were traveling anywhere from 55 to 60 miles per hour.

Police learned that the SUV lost control as it traveled into oncoming traffic, hitting a Ford Escape. The SUV spun around and hit Sawdon.

Linn was determined to be the driver of the Chevy Blazer that lost control and hit Sawdon, according to court documents.

The dash camera video showed Linn racing another vehicle, losing control and hitting another vehicle. A second camera captured Linn’s SUV spinning out of control after crashing into another vehicle and hitting Sawdon, according to court documents.

Police spoke with Linn at the hospital and told officers that he had consumed 2 “Jack and Coke” drinks, according to court documents.

About 2 hours after the crash, Linn’s blood alcohol level was still over the legal limit, according to court documents.

He is due back in court later this month.