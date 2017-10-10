Family loses dad’s ashes when trailer stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Within a few days of moving to Portland, one family had their most valuable possessions stolen from a hotel parking lot.

Rue Elmore and her family drove from San Diego for her husband’s new job and arrived in Portland on Friday, October 6. They decided to stay at the Holiday Inn near the airport because they hadn’t found a place to live yet.

Then on Sunday, sometime after 11:30 a.m. they noticed their trailer was gone. At first Elmore said they thought it was accidentally towed, but the hotel staff didn’t order a tow truck.

Elmore said she kept all her most important items in the trailer because she thought they were too important to ship or store. Not only were her family photos in the trailer, her father’s ashes were also inside.

“To lose all of the pictures of my kids, my marriage, pictures of me and my dad as a little girl, pictures of my mom,” Elmore said. “My whole life is gone.”

She thinks the total value of everything including the trailer itself is about $30,000 including thousands of dollars worth of essential oils. But all she really wants back are her priceless family items.

The Holiday Inn manager released the following statement about the theft:

The Holiday Inn Portland-Airport (I-205) hotel holds the safety, security and well-being of our guests and employees as our top priority and concern. The hotel staff is committed to fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation. All further questions should be directed to the Portland Police Bureau.”

Elmore filed a police report but is also asking for help from anyone who sees anything on Craigslist or knows who may have stolen the trailer to let police know.

“Really if someone could get that stuff back to me,” Elmore said. “If the community could keep their eyes open for a trailer, a 14-foot 2006 cargo trailer that has bins of pictures in it and would call the police, that would be great.”