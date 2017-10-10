Ex-animal control official Randall Brown indicted

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Prosecutors on Tuesday filed wide-ranging charges against Randall Brown, a high-profile manager of Multnomah County Animal Services.

Brown faces 58 charges including theft, computer crimes, credit card fraud, money laundering and official misconduct —the crime of misusing his position.

Details of the allegations remain unclear, but word among county staff is that the total amount of funds in question could run more than $40,000. That Brown was fired and under criminal investigation was first reported by the Portland Tribune.

Brown has not responded to messages from the Tribune requesting comment.

Brown had become the public face of Multnomah County animal control, appearing in fundraisers and on TV news, often quoted about high-profile crimes involving animals.

For two years he has led the 13-person animal control unit that responds around-the-clock to calls about dangerous, sick or abused animals as well as animal-related nuisance complaints.

Brown, whose annual salary was $73,510, was placed on leave Aug. 29 pending the investigation, according to the county. He was fired Sept. 11.

Brown had recently been given more responsibility and a bigger budget as part of a reorganization of animal care staff. He oversaw a total of 20 staff, including dispatchers, legal aid and veterinary care personnel.

A profile of Brown on the county website described Brown as a 12-year Army veteran, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management.