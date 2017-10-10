Centennial house shot at, no one injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A home in the Centennial neighborhood was shot at late Monday night.

Portland Police say a man was arguing with two people near his house in the 15700 block of SE Alder Street around 10:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found bullet holes in the house but no one was injured.

Officers searched the area but the suspects had already left the scene. One firearm was found.

No one has been arrested. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.